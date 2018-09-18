Man found dead in truck in Richland County: Deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help after a man was found shot to death in truck.

According to investigators, on September 10, deputies noticed a truck parked at 1000 block of Prescott Road where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone who has any information about this incident to please contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.