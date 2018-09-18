Two mental health patients killed after transport van overcome with flood water

MARION COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two mental health patients died in flood waters Tuesday (9/18) night in Marion County.

According to the Coroner there, the transport van the patients were in was overcome with flood water.

Coroner Jerry Richardson says the pair was being transported by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, on their way to Darlington and Florence Counties.

It happened on Highway 76 near Pee Dee Island Road.

A Marion county administrator has confirmed two people died from an automobile accident that turned into a water rescue. Two people did survive the wreck. The coroner is on scene. More details tonight at 11 on @abc_columbia #MullinSC #Florence pic.twitter.com/L3ZyXBxzxk — Alexis Frazier (@AlexisFrazierTV) September 19, 2018

Richardson confirmed that two deputies were able to get out of the transport van, though could not confirm how the victims died.

The van will likely remain in the flood waters until Wednesday morning, according to the Coroner.