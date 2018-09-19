LIVE: At least 4 injured, active shooter reported in Wisconsin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/WKOW) – Local and federal authorities in Wisconsin are responding to reports of an active shooter in near Madison.

Middleton Police are leading the investigation. A.T.F. agents from the Madison office are also responding.

ACTIVE SHOOTER: 1800 Deming Way https://t.co/EYzSLpvLYg — Middleton Police (@middletonpd) September 19, 2018

Governor Scott Walker on Twitter: Wis. Gov. Scott Walker tweeted, “We are closely following this situation. Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene.”

We are closely following this situation. Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) September 19, 2018

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.