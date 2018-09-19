LIVE: At least 4 injured, active shooter reported in Wisconsin

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/WKOW) – Local and federal authorities in Wisconsin are responding to reports of an active shooter in near Madison.

Middleton Police are leading the investigation. A.T.F. agents from the Madison office are also responding.

Governor Scott Walker on Twitter: Wis. Gov. Scott Walker tweeted, “We are closely following this situation. Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

