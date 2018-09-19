Anita Hill advises Senate to ‘push the pause button’ on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

ABC NEWS – Anita Hill Wednesday advised the Senate to “push the pause button” on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a sexual assault allegation.

Hill, who appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, accused now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991 of making unwanted advances and lewd remarks when they worked at the Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the 1980s.

The allegation against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford has drawn comparisons to Hill’s accusations 27 years ago at Thomas’ confirmation hearing, at which he denied the allegations.

Hill supports Ford’s request that the FBI investigate the allegation before agreeing to testify at any Capitol Hill hearing.

“Absolutely, it’s the right move,” Hill, a law and women’s studies professor at Brandeis University, told “GMA.” “The hearing questions need to have a frame and the investigation is the best frame for that. A neutral investigation, that can pull together the facts, create a record, so that the senators can draw on the information they receive to develop their question.

She added: “All of this is really something that I don’t think can be avoided if you really want to get to the truth, if that is the purpose of this hearing.”

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when both of them were in high school 36 years ago, which he vehemently denies.