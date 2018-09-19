Trending on ABC Columbia: Julie Chen leaves The Talk and Bert and Ernie, more than friends? Sep 19, 2018 11:41 AM EDT Kimberlei Davis, <iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xxh7Eh_AeQ8″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe> Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Bert and Ernie, health news, Julie Chen, OU, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Highlights from the Emmys; NFL player re... Trending: 2 traffic deaths in the Midlands related... Trending: Trump tweets 3,000 people did not die in... Trending: Trump on Florence: “Don’t pl...