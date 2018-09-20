Caught-on-Camera: Trio caused $7K in damages to AT&T

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance video of three burglary suspects.

Investigators say just after 2 a.m. on August 31, the security alarm was activated at the AT&T located in the 7300 block of Two Notch Road.

It was determined that three suspects forced their way into the business and caused several thousand dollars in damages when they attempted to steal phones.

RCSD/AT&T Surveillance

RCSD/AT&T Surveillance

RCSD/AT&T Surveillance

RCSD/AT&T Surveillance







To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.