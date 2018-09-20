Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health to unite

COLUMBIA and GREENVILLE, SC – (PRESS RELEASE) Greenville Health System (GHS) and Palmetto Health will come together under a single brand, sharing a new name and logo, in early 2019.

As part of the new identity, the GHS, Palmetto Health and Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group brands, including their names and logos, will be retired. GHS and Palmetto Health will share a new purpose statement as well, which will replace current mission, vision and values statements. In addition, the interim name of the parent company, SC Health Company, will be replaced with the new name.

But much will remain the same:

· Patient care will always be the top priority for the organization. Together, GHS and Palmetto Health will continue to improve clinical quality, access to care and the patient experience, while also addressing rising health care costs.

· Both the affiliates will continue their unwavering commitment to the communities they’re privileged to serve.

· The organization’s commitment to transforming health care through education and research will not change. From educational and clinical research initiatives to collaborating with our academic partners, the organization remains strongly committed to academics. We will continue to focus on educating the next generation of medical providers and investing in clinical research to improve the lives of those we serve.

The new company name and logo will begin replacing the GHS and Palmetto Health names and logos in early 2019. However, campus and hospital names will retain their core name identities. Legacy hospital identities like Baptist, Greenville Memorial, Laurens, Richland and Tuomey will be included in the new names.

The Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group will change its name and logo in late 2019.

Coming together under one brand is a reflection of how GHS and Palmetto Health are focused on working together to improve the health of all South Carolinians. Both affiliates will continue to connect teams, tools, technology and education in an effort to make a lasting impact in the communities each has served for generations.