Multiple victims in Maryland shooting, official says

ABC News,

Several people have been shot in Aberdeen, Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene and an FBI team is on the way, law enforcement sources said.

Residents should avoid the area, the sheriff’s office warned in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

