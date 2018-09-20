Sumter County Councilman and father charged in domestic incident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old Sumter County Councilman is charged with second degree domestic violence after allegedly threatening the mother of his child.
Christopher Felonta Sumpter, Jr. is accused of threatening to kill a victim by the use of a firearm while in the presence of their minor child.
His father, is accused of causing nearly $600 in damage to the victims vehicle while both men were at the Spencer Road home on August 25.
Christopher Sumpter is charged with malicious injury to property.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.