Man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man is dead after his car flipped Saturday afternoon.

A postmortem examination revealed that Lonzie Joseph Fox,56, died from total body trauma, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Fox was the driving on Congress road in Eastover when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, Watts said.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.