At least 5 dogs killed, 8 missing in massive fire that destroyed York Co. kennel

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A massive fire that destroyed a dog kennel and left several animals dead in York County is under investigation.

The fire happened late Thursday night at Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue and has left the future of the shelter in jeopardy.

Employees said they worked hard to rescue as many dogs as possible until firefighters got the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials said the wood structure went up in flames very quickly.

Channel 9 has learned that five dogs did not survive and eight more are missing. Some of the animals that were rescued have gone to local hospitals for treatment. It has not been determined where the animals will go from there.

The fire marshal said word of the fire spread quickly, and at one point, there were more dog lovers with crates on the scene than firefighters with hoses.

“Just absolutely breaks my heart, knowing that something like this happened,” volunteer Meggan Beltran said.

Some of the dogs are struggling to recover from smoke inhalation and burns.

“Fire is terrifying and it is very hard on these dogs,” said veterinarian Scarlett Springate.

Beltran told Channel 9 the Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue was as much a refuge for her as it was for the dogs.

“Even now, I still can’t believe really that it has happened, because coming here, it was my happy place,” she said.

The family that runs the rescue has been receiving a lot of support from the community, and Eyewitness News reporter Ken Lemon saw people coming up to the gate to drop off food for the animals.

Lemon spoke with volunteers, including a woman who said she was completely heartbroken.

“This is difficult to accept because this has kind of been a home away from home,” she said.

“Heard about it last night and we definitely wanted to help out,” dog-lover Patrick Mitrovich said.

The Chapman Dachshund Rescue created a wish list for the survivors on its Facebook page.

The fire marshal said the cause of the fire is undetermined but added the kennel was in a 40-year-old building with 40-year-old wiring, and that is a concern.

For those who wish to help the rescue, click here.