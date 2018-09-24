Columbia Relief donating thousands in supplies to Florence victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands non-profit is doing a lot of good for the State.

Columbia Relief volunteers loaded up more than 31,000 pounds of supplies today for victims of hurricane Florence on Sunday afternoon.

“Today behind me you see the warehouse full of materials,” Cory Alpert, Columbia Relief Executive Director said. “This is about half that we’ve anticipated that will come in. We have water, cleaning supplies and clothes. Things that the midlands community has come together to send to those in the greatest need right now.”

