Emmy winning State Trooper set to retire after nearly three decades of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Over the years South Carolinians have come to know Trooper Bob Beres as the king of emojis when it comes to safety, most recently during Hurricane Florence.

A PSA using Beres’ catchy modern day approach to an age old problem, drinking while driving, earned ‘Trooper Bob’ an Emmy.

The spot was released as part of its Sober or Slammer Campaign in August 2016.

Trooper Bob also likes handing out emoji Emmys to journalist he sees wearing safety vests during live shots.

He takes to social media not only to provide law enforcement and safety tips, but to also share his family with his followers.

Now with over 24,000 followers on Twitter, nearly 3,000 on Instagram and after 30 years of serviced as a decorated Navy Veteran and South Carolina Highway Patrol Officer, Lieutenant Beres said on social media….God bless 📷📷📷 To Be Continued.”