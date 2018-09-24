Harlem Globetrotters return to CLA in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will once again make the Colonial Life Arena a stop on their 250 city North American tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Colonial Life Arena with their one-of-a-kind show on January 11, 2019 at 7 PM.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, and Mighty Mortimer.* After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.**

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 3 at 10 AM and will be available online at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com, in person at Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by phone at 800-745-3000.