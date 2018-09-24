Man crawls into Precision Tune, steals $1,500 worth of tools: Deputies





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A burglary suspect is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after investigators say he stole tools from a Two Notch Road business.

Deputies say the suspect can be seen on surveillance video crawling into the Precision Tune.

Once inside, the deputies say a white male suspect stole approximately $1,500 worth of tools.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

