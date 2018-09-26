People stranded in Conway, waiting for water to crest

Conway, S.C. (WOLO) – Families in Conway are still stranded a week after mandatory evacuations.

One of the low income communities pulling together to give people hope as flood waters take over their neighborhood.

Michael Nash has lived in Bucksport for 19 years, and he hasn’t seen his home since Sunday.

“It ain’t nothing I can say. Help! That’s it. That’s the only thing I can say. I can’t say nothing else.” Nash said, “The police knocked on my door and said we got to evacuate. I was gone.”

Nash’s home, like many in the community, is flooded.

Community resident and volunteer, Mary Brown along with others is helping deliver groceries to those stranded.



“Once we got there water was in there chest deep. It was really sad to see that.” Brown said, “We had to stop and hand deliver them and walk to the different places.”

The water is expected to crest soon, and neighbors continue to look for relief.