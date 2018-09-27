Chief Meteorologist

WOLO-TV has an opening for a high energy, aggressive, creative, dedicated, and personable meteorologist for our news broadcasts.

The person in this position will deliver the daily forecast, record forecasts for multiple digital platforms, as well as our media partners. This position will be responsible for issuing warning alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events. The candidate must be able to utilize social media during severe weather as well as write weather stories and update forecast information online and all other required platforms. Must be familiar with MAX products, including MAX:Storm, MAX:Sky, and LIVE:Wire.

A bachelor’s degree in Meteorology or Atmosphere Science is preferred.

Candidate must have the ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities.

Must work well in a team environment, must have excellent writing, verbal and interpersonal communication skills.

A good driving record is required.

Send airchecks and resume to:

Crysty Vaughan, News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE

Please note source of referral on resumes/cover letters.