Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee: Live updates

ABC NEWS– Now underway, Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are set to face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Their testimonies will draw into sharp relief the complicated nexus of politics and the #MeToo movement.

The stakes are high: a lifetime appointment to the swing seat on the Supreme Court. And with just 40 days until the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans in Congress know that women will be watching, both as voters and as candidates.

The hearing is kicking off with statements from Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Followed by opening statements from Ford and Kavanaugh, lawmakers on the dais will alternate questioning

The Republicans are expected to yield their time to their outside counsel, Arizona attorney and former sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

Ford and Kavanaugh won’t be face-to-face during the testimony.

In the time since Ford’s story was made public, two other women have also come forwardwith allegations. Kavanaugh has swiftly and repeatedly denied allegations through Wednesday afternoon.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied each allegation, most publicly in an interview on Fox News Monday night.

Follow along with ABC News as the high stakes hearing unfolds: http://abcn.ws/HlbPvc