Kavanaugh : “I am innocent of this charge” Confirmation hearing Live Updates

ABC NEWS– Now underway, Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Their testimonies will draw into sharp relief the complicated nexus of politics and the #MeToo movement.

The stakes are high: a lifetime appointment to the swing seat on the Supreme Court. And with just 40 days until the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans in Congress know that women will be watching, both as voters and as candidates.

The hearing started with with statements from Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Followed by opening statements from Ford and Kavanaugh.

Ford and Kavanaugh won’t be face-to-face during the testimony.

Kavanaugh took the stand in the afternoon and began opening statements. Kavanaugh testified that it has destroyed his family and his good name. He went on to say “this is a circus” and that he will not be intimidated into withdrawing from the process.

