Judiciary committee votes to advance Kavanaugh, Flake asks for delay of floor vote, investigation

ABC NEWS– Judge Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court was moved out of the Senate Judiciary Committee amid high partisan tensions and as a key senator suggested delaying the floor vote for a week.

This as Sen. Jeff Flake calls for delaying floor vote on Brett Kavanaugh “for up to and not more than one week” to allow FBI conduct an investigation.

The Republican-led committee began a crucial meeting to debate and then to vote on whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate — a day after nearly nine hours of emotional and at times wrenching testimony from the judge and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on her allegation of sexual assault when they were teens.

Here’s how the day is unfolding:

1:46 p.m.: Flake suggests delaying the floor vote

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, suggests delaying the floor vote.

n. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, suggests delaying the floor vote.

ABC News Politics ✔@ABCPolitics JUST IN: Sen. Jeff Flake calls for delaying floor vote on Brett Kavanaugh “for up to and not more than one week” to allow FBI conduct an investigation. https://abcn.ws/2DLc3OG 1:53 p.m.: The Judiciary Committee votes to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination, debates FBI investigation

The committee voted 11-10, along party lines, with the support of every Republican member on the committee.

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with a planned vote to begin full Senate debate on Saturday at noon. It is a procedural vote.

1:46 p.m.: The behind the scenes drama continues

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, came back into the meeting room momentarily and then called California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat, back out with him.