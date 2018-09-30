‘What is yes?’ Contestant proposes on ‘Jeopardy’ to girlfriend in the audience

“I just wanted to say one quick thing and ask Maria Shafer right there,” the contestant said, pointing to his girlfriend in the audience.
Shafer waved and covered her mouth in disbelief, seemingly anxious and excited to know what was coming next.
“If she would make me a winner today and marry me?” Pascuzzi asked.
Shafer was smiling and holding back tears when Pascuzzi again asked, “Will you marry me?”
“Yes! Of course,” she replied.
Trebek joked that he would have waited to give the answer after a commercial break.
Shafer joked, “What is yes?”
Pascuzzi blew his new fiance kisses from the podium as the audience applauded the happy moment.