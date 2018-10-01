Cardi B turns herself in to police in connection with assault on 2 bartenders





Cardi B turned herself in to New York City police on Monday morning in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a strip club in Flushing Queens, police said.

The New York Police Department said it is unclear at this point if the rap star was directly involved in the fight at the Angels Strip Club on Aug. 29, but the NYPD said that people she was with that night threw chairs, hurting a couple of victims.

She surrendered to police at a precinct in Queens, where she is expected to face misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and receive a desk-appearance ticket.