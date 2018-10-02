Packages suspected of containing ricin identified at the Pentagon mail center

ABC News – More than one package suspected of containing ricin has been identified in the Pentagon’s Central Processing Center, a Pentagon spokesperson told ABC News Tuesday.

The FBI has taken the lead in investigating whether the packages have tested positive for the deadly poison, spokesperson Chris Sherwood said.

The packages were addressed to someone in the building and flagged as part of the normal mail processing procedure, Sherwood said.

The Pentagon’s Central Processing Center is located on the Pentagon compound but not directly attached to the main building. The packages did not enter the Pentagon itself.

