Suspect sought in armed robbery of Broad River Road Taco Bell

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man went to a Broad River restaurant, but eating was not on his mind.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s deputies, a suspect described as a white male standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall went to the Taco Bell located in the 1900 block of Broad River Road and demanded money at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on September 23 just before 11 a.m.

Deputies say the man entered the business and approached an employee from behind, pushing a handgun into her back.

The man then demanded a second employee to open the cash registers. After taking the cash from the registers, the man fled the scene in a silver in color Chevy Cobalt.

The suspect weighs about 170 pounds and was wearing a black hat, a blue t-shirt with “Just Do It” written on the front, and jeans.