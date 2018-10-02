Trending: Toddler gunned down in double homicide just days before his birthday and Panthers sign activist Eric Reid Oct 2, 2018 12:04 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: ImWithKap, Keep Pounding, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Supreme Court begins new term amid Kavan... Trending: Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprise teen with $10... Trending: Trump visits the Carolinas to survey aft... Trending on ABC Columbia: Julie Chen leaves The Ta...