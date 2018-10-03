Flooding continues to effect Horry County

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Many in South Carolina are still copin with flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

In one Horry County neighborhood, at least two feet of water is still standing.

The flooding is keeping some residents from their homes. It could be at least a week before they can go back.

One resident says he’s been through intense flooding before, but never expected it to be this bad.

Also, neighbors say the smell of rotting fish is taking over the neighborhood.

FEMA officials are surveying the damage, but say they can’t enter homes safely until the water recedes.