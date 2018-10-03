One officer confirmed dead after shooting in Florence injuring 5 law enforcement

The shooting occured at Vintage Place, a residential neighborhood in Florence, about 80 miles east of Columbia, according to the Florence County Emergency Management.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

According to Florence County Emergency Management, the active shooting is over and they have a suspect in custody.

Officials are still requesting that people stay away from the scene of the incident while they are conducting an investigation.

There is still no word on the condition of the injured deputies or officers.

Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

No word on their condition.

That is all the information officials have given us.



West Florence High School posted on Facebook that they went into lockdown when they learned of the active shooter situation. Athletic teams were brought inside.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.