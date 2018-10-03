USC’s Pastides announces departure next July

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After 10 years of serving as president of the University of South Carolina, Harris Pastides is stepping down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

Columbia Water Announces Road Closures for Main &#...
“Presidential Alert” test set for Wedn...
Thailand’s celebrity cave boys head out on o...
Lead the Table networking session

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android