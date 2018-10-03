USC’s Pastides announces departure next July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After 10 years of serving as president of the University of South Carolina, Harris Pastides is stepping down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Already, we're overwhelmed by the response from you to @HarrisPastides and @PMoorePastides announcement of their retirement. Share your memories and photos using #ThankYouPastides. We'll be retweeting them all day. #UofSCsotu pic.twitter.com/Itk0Z5yQc3 — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) October 3, 2018

Coming up on @abc_columbia: At this hour @UofSC's president @HarrisPastides is delivering his annual State of the University address to the community on the historic Horseshoe. This is Pastides' 10th year at the helm of the state's flagship university. Pic: Matt Perron pic.twitter.com/eAFlxUnMkh — Kimberlei Davis (@KimberleiDavis) October 3, 2018