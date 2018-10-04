FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct’ in report on Kavanaugh, Senate Judiciary chair says







ABC News – The Senate is now scrutinizing portions of an FBI report into the allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Early Thursday morning, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced that members of the committee had received the FBI’s report.

“Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received,” he said in a tweet.

He added that he and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., “have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents.”

The report, according to a statement from the committee, was delivered to Capitol Hill at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

An administration official familiar with the White House’s review of the FBI report told ABC News it should not sink Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“We want to be careful not to fully characterize what is in the report, but we are going full steam ahead and have full confidence in his nomination,” the official said. “It’s fair to say if something were concerning in the report we wouldn’t be.”

The official added, “[The report] won’t satisfy the critics.”

10:15 a.m.: Grassley: There’s ‘nothing’ new in the report

Grassley released a statement Thursday morning after the FBI report was delivered to the Senate Committee he chairs, stating, “there’s nothing [in the report] that we didn’t already know.”

“This investigation found no hint of misconduct and the same is true of the six prior FBI background investigations conducted during Judge Kavanaugh’s 25 years of public service,” he added.

He urged his colleagues to “wipe away the muck” from the ugly confirmation fight, and “look at this nomination with clear eyes.”

Looking ahead to Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, Grassley said, “It’s time to vote. I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

10:13 a.m.: Trump says ‘due process, fairness, and commons sense’ on trial

Wading into the confirmation process this morning, Trump called this moment a “very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!”

This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

In another tweet earlier Thursday morning, Trump seemed to express a mood of optimism from the White House and acknowledging the potential political ramifications of the Kavanaugh fight on the midterm elections.

He asserted that the “harsh and unfair” treatment of Kavanaugh is having an “incredible upward impact on voters.” He also said that Kavanaugh’s “great life” cannot be “ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations.”

The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

“This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats,” he added in a third tweet.

What was the FBI investigating?

The FBI was directed to look into “credible” allegations of sexual misconduct made by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez against Kavanaugh.

The White House specifically requested FBI interviews with four people: Kavanaugh’s high school friends Mark Judge and P.J. Smyth; Leland Keyser, who Ford claimed was at the party where the alleged assault took place; and Ramirez, whose lawyers provided a list of more than 20 additional witnesses to interview.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied all charges.

The White House received the FBI report Wednesday night, according to a statement by deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah.

“With Leader McConnell’s cloture filing, senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation,” he said. “This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history.”

The report, as of Thursday morning, has not been released to the public. Sen. Mitch McConnell has insisted that it remain private.

What comes next?

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor late Wednesday night, announced that senators will review the report and then he filed a procedural motion to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination.

All 100 senators will be able to access the report Thursday morning in rotating time blocks, starting at 8 a.m.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said there will be “plenty of time” for senators to review the material before a Friday cloture vote.

If it passes, it’s likely the Senate will hold a final vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Saturday. If Republicans don’t have the votes to cut off debate on Friday, it cannot move forward to a final vote.

Standing in Kavanaugh’s way are a handful of key swing votes. The group of moderate senators who could ultimately make or break his nomination include Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Their votes will likely hinge on the FBI report.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.