Flags will remain at half-staff until Sunday to honor Florence law enforcement officers

Today, I have ordered that flags across South Carolina will be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence yesterday. Please, take this opportunity to reflect on what their sacrifice means to you. #SCStrong — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 4, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until further notice as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the “terrible act of violence perpetrated on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina and as a tribute to the officers’ selfless service and sacrifice and incredible bravery in the line of duty. Governor McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly beflown at half-staff for this purpose.”

The Florence Police Department is mourning the loss of Terrence Carraway. Carraway was killed during the multi-hour standoff involving a wanted suspect.

End of Watch ???? 10/3/2018

Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, of the #FlorenceSC Police Department. Carraway recently received his 30-year service pin from the #FlorencePD. https://t.co/bX64RG7Elt pic.twitter.com/vguSjb30g7 — Kimberlei Davis (@KimberleiDavis) October 4, 2018

A GoFundMe page has been set up to his the Carraway family and another page was set up for the other six officers who were injured.