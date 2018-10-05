Ready to Eat Ham Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

CNN –A consumer recall is impacting ready to eat ham. More than 89 thousand pounds of the ready to eat ham is being recalled due to listeria contamination says the USDA.

Officials say one person has died and three other cases were reported in Virginia and North Carolina.

Ham that could be contaminated was also distributed here in South Carolina.

It includes products marketed sold under Johnston County hams, Old Dominion, Padow’s and Goodnight Brothers labels.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2646” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

