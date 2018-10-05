Senate takes key procedural vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation

Senators voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination forward Friday morning – a critical step in a protracted confirmation process that has highlighted complicated politics and the #MeToo movement.

It’s unclear if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the votes to push President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee through a final confirmation.

The confirmation vote will likely be held on Saturday.

Republicans needed and netted a simple majority of 51 to invoke cloture and move forward with the final vote tomorrow.