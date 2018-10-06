Senators vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice

ABC NEWS– Saturday, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate’s vote that confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice unfolded as expected but that’s not to say there was smooth.

BREAKING: Senate votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 50-48, after highly contentious confirmation battle. https://t.co/DQbdRxlr5E https://t.co/Jsw8dtPIXI

Protesters in the public viewing gallery regularly interrupted the vote, screaming “shame! Shame! Shame!” and causing brief upsets in the roll call vote.

Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as the president of the Senate, had to repeatedly call for the Sargent at arms to restore order in the gallery.

In the end, the vote came down as anticipated, with 50 votes in favor, 48 votes against, and 1 present, effectively confirming Kavanaugh as the next highest court in the land.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, noted that she would like her vote to be marked as “present,” in a logistical maneuver aimed to address the fact that another Republican, Sen. Steve Daines, was unable to attend the vote because he is scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Daines wanted to vote in favor of Kavanaugh, and Murkowski paired her vote with his because they would have cancelled one another out since she would be voting against.

The vote came after weeks of high-stakes political and human drama, as Kavanaugh defended himself against accusations of sexual misconduct.

The victory marked an instance of President Donald Trump following through on a key campaign promise to turn the court more conservative for generations.