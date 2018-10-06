South Carolina Gamecocks: Weather and a Win over Missouri

COLUMBIA , S.C (WOLO)– With two weather delays due to lightning, a rain storm and a new quarterback, the Gamecocks came back to win 37-35 over Missouri.

Ballgame. #Gamecocks win it 37-35. Mike Scarnecchia gets a win in his first career start. @abc_columbia https://t.co/NMjDJTBhZy

Michael Scarnecchia was named the starter Saturday.

In his post game presser, Coach Will Muschamp said Mike Scarnecchia did a fantastic job handling everything, especially for his first start.

Muschamp went on to say that Jake Bentley was cleared to play, but he would’ve been limited.

And now officially Michael Scarnecchia is announced as the #Gamecocks starter at QB for the first time in his career. https://t.co/N9Y0cDbZBv

