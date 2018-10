Test that teens took decades ago could help detect Alzheimers

CNN- A test that nearly half a million teens took in 1960 may now predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

A company behind a nation wide high school test reached out to its test takers 50 years later, and the results about their mental fitness from half a century earlier could lead to new information about Alzheimer’s.

Reid Binion has more in this health minute.