Aiken County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child believed to be in danger

Missing-Child-Warrenton_1538920354583.JPG_58151211_ver1.0_640_360

missing-child-warrenton-man_1538920379420.JPG_58151212_ver1.0_640_360



AIKEN, S.C.(WJBF)- – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child that investigators believe is in danger.

9-year old Jaylen Frazier was reported missing around 1 a.m., Sunday after deputies responded to his mother’s home on Church Street in Warrenville.

The mother reported her son missing after receiving several threatening messages from her son’s father, 31-year old Patrick Frazier.

Frazier made comments to harm himself and his son.

Deputies have been searching the area and investigators are continuing to search for possible leads to his whereabouts.

North Augusta Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have also been helping in the search to find Jaylen.

Jaylen is described as a black male, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 4’9 and 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and white shoes around 7p.m., Saturday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Frazier, charging him with Custodial Interference.

Frazier is described as a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 6’0 and approximately 195 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-648-6811.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.