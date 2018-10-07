‘Walking Dead’ actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel, has died

Scott Wilson, the actor who played Hershel Greene On “The Walking Dead” has died, the show announced late Saturday night on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76,” posted “The Walking Dead.”

The show’s AMC account said Wilson’s character “lived at the emotional core” of “The Walking Dead.”

“Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person,” said a statement posted on the Walking Dead AMC account. “The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him.”

In addition to his role as Hershel in the hit zombie apocalypse show, he was known for parts earlier in his career in the films, “In Cold Blood” and “In the Heat of the Night,” both in 1967.

One of “The Walking Dead’s” executive producers, Gale Anne Hurd, tweeted that “Scott was one of the greats, both as an actor and a man.”

