“No credible threat” against AC Flora High School, juvenile charged: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 14-year old juvenile has been charged with making threats against students at A.C. Flora High School on the internet.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a joint investigation between the sheriff’s department and the Forest Acres Police Department was able to determine there was no credible threat posed on October 7.

The juvenile has been released to his parents.

Lott said this charge is a direct response to a relatively new statute developed in May of this year regarding threats of any kind being made to school staff, students and faculty.