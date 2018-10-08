Trending: Funeral for slain Florence PD Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash Oct 8, 2018 11:21 AM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Terrence Carraway, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated LIVE: Memorial service for fallen Florence PD Serg... Trending: Kavanaugh vote and “Venom” a... Trending: Florence PD mourns loss of Terrance Carr... Trending: Trump mocks Ford’s Kavanaugh testi...