20-foot utility trailer stolen, suspect in custody: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter man is behind bars charged with grand larceny and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of property.

Deputies say on July 1, Joshua Webb along with other suspects went to a location in the 1000 block of Waterway Drive and stole a 20-foot Black Dog utility trailer and a 28-quart Igloo cooler.

The items were valued at $3,966, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies say Webb and the other suspects also attempted to commit a crime at the Traveler’s Inn located on Camden Highway.

