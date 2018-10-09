NC man charged in shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Multiple charges have been filed against a North Carolina man in connection to a shooting near Pelion that left one man dead and three others injured in July.

Bradley Wayne Walker, 26, is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on eyewitness interviews and evidence collected by investigators, Walker shot Aaron Peterson at a home in the 300 block of Sandspur Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives believe Walker then tried to kill three other people in the home before fleeing the scene.”

Walker, a resident of Newton, North Carolina, was located a short time after the incident with severe burns, according to Koon. Investigators eventually located a burned car on Pooles Mill Road that belonged to Walker and matched the description of the car witnesses said fled the scene of the shooting.

“Walker was transported for the treatment of his burns the night of the shooting and has been receiving inpatient care since then,” Koon said. “He was released from the hospital and booked last night.”

Walker is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.