LIVE coverage of Hurricane Michael from Florida’s ABC affiliate

Hurricane Michael, a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, is nearing landfall along the Florida Panhandle with 145 mph winds.

The last Category 4 hurricanes to strike the U.S. mainland were both in 2017 — Irma, which slammed into Florida, and Harvey, which hit Texas.

A Category 4 or 5 storm has never hit the Panhandle in recorded history.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday called Michael the worst storm in that coastal area in 100 years.