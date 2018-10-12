Queen Latifah ‘unable to accept’ award for personal reasons

In this Thursday, July 13, 2017, file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at the World Premiere of “Girls Trip” at the Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Queen Latifah is “unable to accept” an award named for a pioneering opera singer, citing personal reasons.

The Marian Anderson Award made the announcement on its website. The organization wasn’t more explicit, and Queen Latifah’s spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Friday.

The award is given in Philadelphia to critically acclaimed artists for their humanitarian work. Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Past winners have included Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou and Quincy Jones.

Born Dana Owens, Queen Latifah won a Grammy for her 1994 album “Black Reign” and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2002’s “Chicago.”

The organization says its Nov. 20 awards gala will be rescheduled, and it “hopes to honor Queen Latifah in the future.”

