Crew member dies after fall on set of Mister Rogers movie

Kimberlei Davis,

FILE – In this June 28, 1989, file photo, Fred Rogers rehearses for the opening of his PBS show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” during a taping in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a crew member working on a movie about Mister Rogers has died after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell two stories off a balcony Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, during a break in filming in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MOUNT LEBANON, PA (AP) – Authorities say a crew member working on a movie about Mister Rogers has died after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and fell two stories off a balcony in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County say James Emswiller fell around 7:30 p.m. Thursday during a break in filming. The 61-year-old Pittsburgh man died later at a hospital.

Emswiller was involved in the sound production of “You Are My Friend,” which was shooting a scene in Mount Lebanon. The film is based on the life of Fred Rogers, the genial host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Mount Lebanon police say Emswiller fell over a brick wall on the balcony at an apartment building.

Film star Tom Hanks, who is playing Rogers in the movie, was at the site and later left.

