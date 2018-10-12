Michael’s death toll rising, ‘tremendous number’ unaccounted for in Florida

Hurricane Michael, a ferocious and historic storm, has killed at least 11 people, left a “tremendous number” of others unaccounted for and left a trail of destruction across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Michael is the fourth most powerful storm on record to hit the U.S., and the worst since Hurricane Camille in 1969.

It is also the first Category 4 hurricane to ever make landfall on the Florida Panhandle, and “the worst storm” that area has ever seen, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

The hurricane tore into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon, demolishing homes and submerging entire neighborhoods.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee said the ruins in Mexico Beach, Florida, were “eerily reminiscent to the scene I saw in Gulfport [Louisiana] in 2005,” after Hurricane Katrina.

Before Michael hit, law enforcement made a list of everyone in the small Mexico Beach community who stayed behind.

In Mexico Beach “a tremendous number of people” are “unaccounted for,” Mark Bowen, chief of emergency services in Bay County, which encompasses Mexico Beach, told “Good Morning America” Friday.

Rescuers’ top priority Friday is a “meticulous” search process, Bowen said, “everything from looking for bodies to looking for injured persons.”

“Fire stations were destroyed, police stations were destroyed,” Bowen said. “Public safety agencies are only taking highest priority calls right now … heart attacks, you know, major trauma. … An enormous amount of 911 calls are going unresponded to because we’ve got this priority to search and rescue. So it’s a terrible thing.”

After Florida, Michael roared through Georgia, sending a tornado through the tiny town of Roberta, near Macon.

Roberta residents Wayne and Sharon Granade told ABC News they ran inside, slammed the door, got under a couch and held each other.

“It comes through like the worst sound you’ve ever heard in your life,” Wayne Granade said. “It started throwing stuff everywhere.”

“You hear the train noise and it sounds like bombs exploding,” Sharon Granade said. “I was crying.. It was really scary. .. you can hear the trees breaking.”

“Worst situation you can be in,” Wayne Granade added. “Everybody thinks it aint gonna happen to you. But it happened to us.”

Michael then barreled into the Carolinas, dumping over 9 inches of rain in North Carolina where residents are still reeling from historic flooding left by Hurricane Florence last month.