Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy

ABC News- Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter early Monday.

Markle is about 12 weeks pregnant, according to the palace, and is due in the spring.

The couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is currently on a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand, with them landing in Sydney over the weekend. The couple is also scheduled to make stops in Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga. The palace said it is not making any changes to the schedule which has over 70 engagements.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is excited about the news and looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild, according to a conference call with palace officials. Ragland accompanied the couple to Australia.

There was no comment on whether Markle’s father, Thomas, who did not attend the couple’s wedding on May 19, was told of the pregnancy.

The couple shared the news with family and friends at Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie’s wedding, on Friday, where Harry’s grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, father Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate were all in attendance.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The pair met in 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend and were engaged a little over a year later on Nov. 27, 2017.

Harry’s older brother, William, has three children with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge — George, Charlotte and Louis.

