Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

ABC News – Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died on Monday afternoon in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a statement from his family said. He was 65.

Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement on behalf of her family.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” she wrote in the statement. “Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”