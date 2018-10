RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect involved in an armed robbery and shooting incident on Parklane Road is behind bars after a short stay in the hospital/

Alexis Aguilera Moreno, 23, is charged in connection to the incidents that occured at the Shell gas station on October 12 just before 2:00 p.m.

Moreno is now being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.