Wisconsin teen missing and ‘endangered,’ abducted from home where parents found dead, say police

ABC NEWS– A Wisconsin teenage girl is considered missing and “endangered” after her parents were found dead in the family’s home, authorities said.

Jayme Closs, 13, was taken from her home early Monday morning by an unknown person who likely had a gun, according to the FBI office in Milwaukee.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Jayme after the bodies of her parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers made the terrifying discovery at the couple’s home in Barron, Wisconsin, while responding to a 911 report from an unknown caller asking for help, police said.

ABC News

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald did not say how the couple had died, but he indicated that there had been gunshots.

Investigators said the teenager may have been abducted from the home at gunpoint.

“At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference.

Police in Miami were investigating a possible sighting of the teen at a gas station, but they could not confirm the authenticity of the tip.

A tipster reported seeing a person “fitting the description of endangered juvenile Jayme Closs” between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin plate of I60WER, the Miami Police Department said Tuesday.

“The vehicle was occupied by 2 well dressed, middle eastern males in their 30’s, about 5’7” to 5’09”, 200-250 lbs., and both had a beard. Furthermore, inside the vehicle was a young girl fitting the description of Jayme Closs,” the department said in a press release. “If you have any information please call 911 immediately.”

Police said anyone with information about the case should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.