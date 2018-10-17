Facebook working with FBI to investigate Hacking

CNN– Facebook says it is working with the FBI to investigate a hacking that affected millions of consumers.

More than 30 million Facebook users were compromised, previously, that number was thought to be 50 million.

Hackers accessed the user names, birth dates, hometowns and work histories of 14 million users, say officials, the rest could have had their emails and phone numbers obtained

After the attack, officials say administrators logged out almost 100 million users as a precaution.